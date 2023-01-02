The doors of the Albion Volunteer Fire Department are closed but an effort is still being made to ensure coverage for residents in the affected areas.

The fire chief of the Cranesville Fire Department said there will be no substantial changes that residents will notice as they are being redirected for emergency services.

A multi-municipal emergency services commission, that consists of Conneaut Township, Elkcreek Township, Cranesville and Albion boroughs, conducted a professional study in an effort to determine the best course of action for communities.

As a result, the Albion Volunteer Fire Department is closed but the chairman said that was not their intention.

“No decision by the commission was made to close Albion. As a matter of fact, we’re in a 90-day period where they could still choose to run ambulance calls with us,” said Bill Vassen, chairman, Multi-Municipal Emergency Services Commission.

The council president for the borough said keeping Albion included was always part of the plan.

“We’ve been in the works on this for the past year. Our goal always was for the Albion Borough Fire Department to stay on with us, but they just couldn’t come to terms with our agreement,” said Jason Harayda, president, Albion Borough Council.

Residents are now being instructed to call the Cranesville Fire Department for emergency services.

“You’re going to see an apparatus, a fire truck or ambulance pull up with a Cranesville name on it instead of the ambulance, if you live in the historic Albion area. You are still going to get an exceptional level of service through our volunteers or our paid staff,” said Fire Chief Ryan Kennedy, Cranesville Fire Department.

A member of the commission wants residents to know that service will not be disrupted and coverage will continue throughout the area.

“I don’t believe there’s going to be any kind of break in service. There’s not going to be anything that gets left out. We will both have fire and EMS through Cranesville. We’re hoping that Albion will come back and be part of the EMS part of the scenario, but if not, Cranesville is more than capable of handling the fire and EMS,” said Don Bambarger, member, Multi-Municipal Emergency Services Commission.

Residents are also instructed to call 911 and the Cranesville Fire Department will be dispatched to them. Kennedy also added that the fire department is welcoming anyone interested in volunteering. If you’re interested, head to their website.