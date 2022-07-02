One of the many Fourth of July celebrations is taking place this week in Albion.

The Albion Fireworks Festival, located in the Albion Borough Park and Fairgrounds, is happening on Saturday and Sunday and will conclude with fireworks on Sunday night.

We made a visit to the fairgrounds to see what festivities people should be expecting to see.

The Albion Fireworks Festival runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 2 and 3.

This festival has something for everyone to enjoy this holiday weekend.

The smell of fair food is in the air at Albion Park this weekend as residents kicked off their fireworks festival.

Eight years ago the Albion Fire Department began hosting the celebration while starting out as a small pig roast with some fireworks.

Today the festival has evolved into an event around 20 different vendors and many activities.

Not only is it a big celebration for the community, it also serves as a fundraiser for eight nonprofits with funds going towards a local girls basketball boosters program.

“It feels great. It’s great to see everybody, and that is what happened. Originally it was just us and the fire department, and there were so many people gathered and communicating. I said that we just need to build this. We need to build on the feeling of it,” said Kathy Ross, Event Coordinator for Albion Fireworks Festival.

Face painting, pony rides, and carnival rides can be found at the fairgrounds.

The firework festival has evolved a lot over the years and they’re constantly looking to improve.

“It’s phenomenal now, everybody did great. The fire department did great starting out trying to get everybody together, but we’re trying to make it better and better each year. We already have plans for next year to maybe add a few more things and maybe in 10 years who knows what it’ll be,” said Jason Harayda, Albion Borough President.

The fairgrounds are open at 11 a.m. on Sunday and will have live music.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Fireworks begin at dark so be sure not to miss it if you are heading to Albion.