Albion man dies in one-vehicle accident in Conneaut Township

One man is dead after an accident in Conneaut Township on Saturday afternoon.

The accident happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Route 18 south of Moses Road.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 35-year-old Tyson Copeland of Albion was traveling south on Route 18 when, for unknown reasons, he lost control of his Dodge Ram pickup, traveled off of the roadway, struck a culvert, and went airborne.

The vehicle then struck a tree and rolled over on its passenger. The Dodge Ram truck sustained heavy damage, according to troopers.

According to State Police, Copeland was not wearing a seat belt.

Copeland was pronounced dead at the scene by the Erie County Coroner.

State Police are continuing their investigation.