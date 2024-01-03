The owner of the Albion pharmacy announced their doors will be closed for good starting Thursday.

Now, members of the community will have to drive several miles just to get their medication.

People will have to drive further away to get their prescriptions from Albion. Some residents said they already traveled to Erie for medical needs

But what about those who can’t?

“I mean, I was a little surprised being it’s the only pharmacy in town. It’s kind of sad,” said Tiffany Brockett, floor manager at Shurfine.

News of the Albion Pharmacy’s abrupt closure has prompted reactions throughout the community much like Tiffany Brockett’s who works right next door to the pharmacy on East State Street at Shurfine.

She said there’s a need for this local service as there are many people in the community who are unable to travel far to get the medicine they need.

“We have the Barnett building, the Cherry Tree Apartments, a lot of those people are disabled, can’t drive, it’s sad but I get it. We live in a small town. You’ve got to shop local and if you don’t that’s what happens,” Brockett said.

A paper was displayed on the window explaining the closure and there is to be will be no interruption in service.

Those who get their prescriptions have information at the Albion pharmacy will be sent right here to this Rite Aid on West Ridge Road in Girard, where one of the head pharmacists said they’ll be treated with the same care as any other customer.

That Rite Aid in Girard is over 10 miles from Albion.

And this time of year, travel doesn’t get any easier; Albion lies in the snow belt, and typically gets hit harder with winter weather than erie does. It’s why having at least one of the basic businesses in town has been a must for long-time residents.

“You have everything in your area, grocery stores, your post office, your Dollar General’s, Family Dollars, and a pharmacy. But now that the pharmacy’s gone so a lot of people will have to drive 15 minutes, 20 minutes to get to their local pharmacy,” Brockett went on to say.

We stopped in at the pharmacy, which was closed, but employees did come to the door to greet us, telling us they were working on inventory. We did not receive any comment on the closure from them.