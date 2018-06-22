Local News

Albion police chief suspended

The Albion borough Council votes to suspend their police chief for a short time.

The Borough Council has confirmed that they voted six to one to suspend Police Chief Dan Ries for 10 days without pay.  No word on why the chief was suspended.

The decision followed an executive session.

 

