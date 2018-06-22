Albion police chief suspended
The Albion borough Council votes to suspend their police chief for a short time.
The Borough Council has confirmed that they voted six to one to suspend Police Chief Dan Ries for 10 days without pay. No word on why the chief was suspended.
The decision followed an executive session.
More Stories
-
TRAFFIC ALERT! Erie Police are reporting a watermain break on State…
-
A Harborcreek farm celebrated 70 years in business on…
-
Bike runs have been becoming popular for fundraising families nad…