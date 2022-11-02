After an hours-long standoff at home in Albion, one person is in custody after peacefully surrendering to police after midnight.

Neighbors on North Main Street responded to the incident and told us how they feel law enforcement handled the situation. They felt that law enforcement handled the standoff to the best of their ability, but they feel that it lasted longer than it should have.

On Tuesday evening, Pennsylvania State Police, the S.W.A.T. Team, fire police from Albion, and other law personnel responded to a call of what PSP is calling terroristic threats.

According to PSP, the alleged suspect, Matthew James Duda, made threats to shoot multiple members of his family and others.

One neighbor said the standoff was scary but also interesting to watch.

“As the night went on, I would sit outside on my porch and quietly listen. You can hear the bullhorn telling him, ‘hey we don’t want to hurt you just come on out.’ The flashbangs definitely got the neighborhood riled up,” said Erik Glembin, neighbor.

Another neighbor said she was concerned during the standoff, especially as it grew darker outside. She said she felt at ease as law enforcement illuminated spotlights on the residence.

She also recalled the moments before the suspect was taken into custody.

“They started negotiating around 9:50 p.m. They were telling him, ‘we don’t want no problems we don’t wanna hurt nobody we don’t wanna hurt the house,’ and he was not budging man. He stayed in that house,” said Savanah Stratton, neighbor.

Stratton said negotiations lasted until 11:50 p.m., following law enforcement tear-gassing the property. Although neighbors felt law enforcement did the best they could, they wondered why the standoff took so long.

“I think it went on a little too long. I feel like they could’ve got in there a little sooner than they did, but I don’t know the whole situation. I think they probably did the best that they could do with the information that they had,” Stratton added.

According to PSP, the alleged suspect has been taken into custody, was remanded to the Erie County Jail and will face charges filed through the district court.

There were also no reported injuries from the scene.