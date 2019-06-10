Algae blooming throughout the bay area

The Erie Health Department is taking precautionary measures to make sure you are safe this season in the water.

Breanna Adams, Director of Environmental Health at the Erie County Department of Health says, “We have set sites throughout the lake shores as well along Presque Isle and in the bay. We’re taking water samples at those points and analyzing for both toxins and the type of algae that could be there.”

Depending on water testing, some algae blooms are toxic while others are not. Officials use the Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay or “ELISA” to test waters for the presence of toxins.

The blooms appear green and may even look like spilled paint or pea soup. Symptoms include rashes on your body or coughing.