With the weather getting warmer, pet hospitals are reminding dog owners that algae blooms in Lake Erie and in ponds can be dangerous to your pet.

Blue-green algae is considered to be very toxic to dogs and can cause various neurological issues, sometimes even death.

Many people wouldn’t think twice about letting their dogs swim in the water to cool off on a hot day, but there can be dangers involved with that.

Drinking the water isn’t the only way that animals can be effected. If an animal swims in the algae, it can do the same amount of damage.

“In pets we see algae blooms cause liver toxicities. We can have pets go into liver failure. We can see some neurological issues as well. It doesn’t have to be ingested only. That exposure to the contaminated water can be just as dangerous,” said Dr. Jenny Grimshawe, Veterinarian.

Pet owners are encouraged to select with caution where you allow your pets to swim.