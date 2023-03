Cellphone footage captured just outside of our station.

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Some of you may have noticed two bright lights in Erie’s western sky this evening and no, it’s not aliens.

The two bright lights that aren’t the moon are Jupiter (left) and Venus (right) with Venus being the brighter one.

Venus will continue to be one of the brighter stars in the sky until August of this year.