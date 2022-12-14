Efforts to make the Intermodal Transit Center more accessible to bus passengers and drivers continue.

Greyhound passengers currently do not have access to the facilities at the station located on the Bayfront. Apparently, Greyhound wants to keep the station doors locked, and the company has opted not to staff the window.

This sparked concern with a local transportation company called All Aboard Erie. Now, representatives from the group are looking to find solutions for bus riders and drivers during the colder months.

“We’re trying to increase public transportation. One of the basic rights of people is to use the facilities and come in from the cold. Bus riders are tough, but I don’t think anybody is that tough to be able to withstand a blizzard,” said Julie Minich, interim executive director, All Aboard Erie.

The interim director said that for now, they recommend passengers use the facilities located in the intermodal building. However, the building is only open during business hours.