All Aboard Erie meeting discusses possible east side connector to Presque Isle

An east side connector to Presque Isle is on the agenda for one local group.

Civic activist Michael Fuhrman presented his concept for that connector at a public meeting held at the Blasco Library.

Fuhrman created the plan at the request of Presque Isle State Park Administrators as a way of creating a second access point to the peninsula.

He said this idea has been in the works for about 100 years. All Aboard Erie organized the public meeting.

“The very first comprehensive plan that Erie did back in 1913 called for bridges across Erie to Presque Isle State Park. It would do enormous good economically for the downtown region,”said Michael Fuhrman, civic activist.

Fuhrman describes the idea as a long shot, but said it’s very important to keep presenting it to the community.