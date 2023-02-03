(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — All An Act Theatre Production has unveiled the schedule for its newest production — Agatha Christie’s “Verdict,” a live performance about a professor that has fled persecution in his homeland with his wife and her cousin, and finds himself in London.

In a release, the show is described as “not a murder mystery or a whodunnit per se, but a profound and thoughtful piece, delving deeply into the psychology of relationships and moral philosophy. This is the story of a misguided idealist who loves so intensely it becomes ultimately destructive and unattainable.”

Shows are scheduled for every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Feb. 3 to Feb. 26. Friday and Saturday performances are set to begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes before the show starts.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online and start at $18 for adults, students and seniors (55 and over) are $15, and children ages 6 to 11 are $5.

All An Act Theatre is located at 652 West 17th St. Erie, Pa 16502 on the corner of 17th and Poplar streets.

More information, along with the COVID-19 policies, can be found on the All An Act website.