Changes in a Millcreek ordinance is looking to further define of what is a leash for your pet.

The issue came up over shock collars that may look like leashes but controls the pet with electric shock and not physical restraint.

The new ordinance said that owners must use a physical leash to be in compliance with the law. While shock collars are not illegal in the township, it is not considered a legal leash either.

“They have shock collars that are for our pets, they are not considered leashes. They sell them as leashes, but they are not leashes under the new updated Millcreek ordinances,” said Kim Clear, (D), Millcreek Supervisor.

The Supervisors decided to update the ordinance after receiving a number of complaints from local dog owners.