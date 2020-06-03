All four officers now charged in the death of George Floyd

New charges have been set in the death of George Floyd who died while being restrained by police in Minneapolis.

All four Minneapolis Police Officers involved in the death of George Floyd have now been charged.

This is according to a tweet from Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar. One of the officers already arrested, Derek Chauvin, now faces an upgraded charge of second-degree murder.

According to the Washington Post, also facing charges of aiding and Abbetting are Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng.

The killing prompted protests across the country as people demanded racial equality and an end to police brutality.