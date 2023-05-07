A summertime hospitality business is looking for employees to help show off some of Erie’s greatest assets.

Presque Isle Boat Tours was at the Cove Restaurant Sunday looking to hire boat rental associates with Hidden Harbor Water Rentals as well as with their ship, the Lady Kate.

They’re looking for narrators on the Lady Kate, who also serve as deck hands on the ship. The general manager of the business told us what it takes to work in the tourism industry.

“You definitely have to have a love of the water, a love of Erie. We get a lot of tourists that come down, especially with the Lady Kate. They have a lot of questions about Presque Isle, but we also give you a lot of resources if you work for us. We have maps and everything down in the booth, so you’ll definitely learn a lot working for us,” said Taylor Dyne, general manager of PI Boat Tours.

Dyne said that they’ve always had a great staff working each year with many returning employees, but they’re hoping to bring some passionate, new candidates into the fold.