PennDOT has announced all lanes of Interstate 90 are reopened in Springfield Township. All ramps and exits for Route 6N (Exit 3, West Springfield/Cherry Hill) are also reopened.

Work on the reconstruction of the first three miles of I-90 is nearly complete for the year, according to PennDOT.

Drivers can expect some some temporary, daylight lane restrictions next week as the contractor finishes some project clean work.

