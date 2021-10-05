All of Us Pennsylvania Research Program opens clinic in Erie for national health study

There’s a national health study that’s looking for participants in Erie.

UPMC is partnering with the “All of Us Pennsylvania Research Program” while opening a clinic here in Erie.

The new clinic will enroll participants for the national study that aims to understand why people get sick or stay healthy.

The goal of the study is to help advance personalized medicine.

“We’re aiming to get a million people because with a million people you can really see the diversity in a data set and Pennsylvania we’re responsible for about 120,000 of that million,” said Emmy Hacksaw, Community Engagement Coordinator for All of Us Erie Clinic.

“It’s very important to include Erie in the study. I don’t think you could call yourself All of Us Pennsylvania if you don’t include the Erie area. It’s a very unique part of the country and the state. It is part of the Great Lake Region,” said Emily Roser, Enrollment Site Manager at All of Us Erie Clinic.

