All PA prisons ordered on lockdown, here's why and what that means...

A hazmat team was called to the Probation and Parole Board Office on East 18th Street. This, after the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Secretary, John Wetzel, announced a statewide lockdown.

Multiple prison employees around the state and Ohio experienced exposure to a hazardous substance, sending numerous people to the hospital for treatment. Wetzel says this has happened more than once over the past few weeks.

Citing the safety and security of employees, the lockdown will continue while they investigate, with a focus on facilities in the western part of the commonwealth.

This means all DOC State Prisons are locked down, mailrooms are closed, and no non-legal mail until further notice.

Use of personal protective equipment, especially gloves, is mandatory for all employees.

Training on situational awareness will be held immediately in all institutions.

All visits are suspended for the length of the lockdown. Staff also are being advised to use extra caution when parole violators and new commits are received into the prison system.



