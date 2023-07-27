Millcreek township provided an update to its proposed Presque Isle Gateway District Plan.

The township confirmed that all properties they sought have been acquired and are ready for demolition.

Millcreek Township is moving full steam ahead with its Presque Isle Gateway District Plan and one of its neighbors is looking forward to what they develop.

Three buildings along West 8th Street are set to be demolished by the end of the year.

Those being the former Joe Roots Grille, The Sandbar, and the Manner Motel.

Millcreek Township is also in the process of finding businesses that are the right fit for what they envision.

“We’re actually working with Altair real estate company, and we are in the process of coming up with a contract with them to see what kind of developers they can bring in nationwide to bring their ideas as to what they think would work for our area,” said Kim Clear, Millcreek Township supervisor.

As of June 30, the township has ownership of each desired property. Now they’ll look to bring in someone to do regular grounds maintenance while they attempt to make progress.

“We can’t put too much time and money into keeping them up, but we need to put enough time and money into it to keep it looking presentable until demo occurs,” Clear said.

The owner of Mason Farms said that he’s optimistic about what his next-door neighbors could look like.

Mason Farms has several locations around Erie County, but none see as much traffic as the farm’s Peninsula Drive location.

The owner said the demolition will just bring more eyes towards his business next door.

“I’m not used to coming up Peninsula Drive and bam there’s my store sitting there, but when they tear both of them down, we’re going to be sitting right there,” said John Mason Sr., owner of Mason Farms.

Mason said the project should make the region even more appealing to those traveling from out of town.

“We’ve been a gold mine in that water. And for years in Erie, people never thought a thing about it. They always kept wanting more industry, more industry and more industry,” he said. “I think it’s anything that makes it more attractive. People are going to want to come and spend four or five days, they’ll want something to do.”

The township will be discussing its next steps in further detail at the next general assembly meeting on Tuesday, August 8 at 3 p.m. at the Millcreek Township Building located at 3608 West 26th Street.