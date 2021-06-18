All Star Monster Truck Tour taking place this weekend at Lake Erie Speedway

Here’s an idea for dad on Father’s Day, or just taking your favorite guy out for the day.

The All Star Monster Truck Tour presented by Marquette Savings Bank returns Father’s Day weekend to the Lake Erie Speedway, driven by Pro Waste, for two huge shows Friday and Saturday night June 18 & 19.

Six of the nations best All Star Monster Trucks will do battle in best trick, side by side racing and freestyle.

VIP early access track party & monster rides start at 5:00 p.m.

General admission gates open 5:30 p.m.

Track party from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Showtime at 7:30 p.m.

The event will take place rain or shine. Visit lakeeriespeedway.com/all-star-monster-truck-tour for more information.

