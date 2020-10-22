All voting precincts will be open for November 3rd general election

All 149 voting precincts will be open on Election Day, November 3rd.

Erie County Clerk of Elections Doug Smith says voters that are voting in person can expect somewhat of a wait.

All CDC recommendations will be followed at each precinct. During the last election, there was somewhat of a staffing issue. That’s not the case this go around.

“We’ve had a lot of people step forward and offer to work. They are still coming to us, as a matter of fact. That has been very heartening. We should have a full staff everywhere we go.” Smith said.

There have been several changes for polling locations as well.