(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a recent flashing incident.

The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Edward Arnold Beightol, 58, of Centerville in connection with the April 9 flashing incident. According to PSP, Beightol’s arrest also was for a similar incident on June 27, 2021.

Beightol was charged with two counts of indecent exposure and one count of corruption of minors. He was arraigned and placed in Crawford County Jail. Beightol was booked into the jail on April 25 and released the same day.

On April 9, a white male driving a black minivan pulled up to a 16-year-old girl on Church Road in Bloomfield Township in Crawford County. The driver had the girl come to the window. When she approached, the driver had his pants down and was exposing himself.

The girl pepper sprayed the suspect. He then fled westbound on Church Road.