Allegheny College announces reduction of staff and academic programs

Recently through a press release, Allegheny College announced that it will be strategically reducing staffing and academic programs.

This comes after a 2017 planning effort in anticipation for the predicted enrollment decline across the nation.

Allegheny made the decision to reduce enrollment size and staffing over a ten year period. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated this timeframe, and the college is currently enrolling just over 1,500 degree-seeking students.

On February 5th, the Board of Trustees unanimously approved a faculty staffing and academic programs plan.

This includes the discontinuation of four programs, the film and digital storytelling major, geology major, religious studies major, and Chinese major.

There will also be a net reduction of 25 faculty positions over the next three years. Of those positions, 14 are retirements and 10 are from resignations.

There are two tenure, four non-tenure track, and four visiting faculty positions that are being discontinued.

The college will be aligning its faculty size to correlate with student enrollment.

At the same time the college is investing in four new facility lines in programs experiencing enrollment growth, along with five currently open tenure-track lines that will be refilled.

Allegheny College will have 129 full-time faculty positions which provides a 11.6:1 student-to-faculty ratio.

All students currently enrolled in affected programs will have a path to graduation.