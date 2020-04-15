Allegheny College cancels all summer events including Thruston Classic

Meadville’s Allegheny College made a decision that will affect the Thruston Classic this summer.

According to the Meadville Tribune, the college will be canceling all events on their campus this summer.

This is a decision in response to to the COVID-19 situation. The Tribune noted that in an email they obtained from Allegheny College President Hilary Link, all person events will be cancelled.

The Thruston Classic was scheduled to be held there on June 18th through June 21st.

There is no word from organizers of the classic if they plan to move the event to a different location.