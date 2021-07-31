Allegheny College celebrates rescheduled commencement ceremony for class of 2020

Allegheny College celebrated their commencement ceremony today for the class of 2020. This event was rescheduled from last year due to the health and safety restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Doors opened for this event at 10 a.m. and the ceremony began at 11. The ceremony was not open to the public as tickets and advanced registration were required for entry.

Commencement took place on campus at the Bentley Hall lawn and Bicentennial Plaza.

