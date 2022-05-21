A big congratulations to the Allegheny College class of 2022.

Allegheny College held their 2022 commencement on Saturday at the Bicentennial Plaza on Bentley lawn ads they honored 338 graduates.

Besides recognizing graduates, Allegheny conferred honorary degrees on Conservationist Douglas Tallamy PHD and Civil Rights Activist Henry Thomas.

Tallamy received his honorary degree in person and presented the commencement address.

Allegheny President Hilary Link addressed the students while acknowledging the challenges they faced during college, as well as all of the challenges humanity has faced over the past two years.