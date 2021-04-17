Allegheny College partners with Hagan Business Machines to host curbside community food drive in Meadville

In Crawford County today, Allegheny College partnered with Hagan Business Machines to host a curbside community food drive.

Families were able to drive by and drop off food at two locations.

The food drive benefited Crawford County coalition housing needs, Meadville Community Soup Kitchen, United Faith Fellowship Food Pantry, Center for Family Services and CHAPS.

“So happy that neighbors are helping neighbors for this food drive. We want to let you know that in the coming week we’re going to have five or six community business locations with donation boxes. For those of you who weren’t able to donate today on Saturday. Thanks for all your support Crawford County, way to go,” said Rachel O’Brien, Professor at Allegheny College.

We are currently still awaiting the announcement of those locations to drop off more food for the community.