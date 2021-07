Allegheny Collage Trustees are going forward with a plan to eliminate 36 staff and administrator positions to preserve the school’s long term financial stability.

We’re being told that twelve positions are currently unfilled, but the other 24 will result in job losses.

The decision was made some months ago based on reduced enrollment.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list