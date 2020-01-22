Allegheny College professor publishes book on U.S. presidents

As the presidential impeachment trial continues and the 2020 election heats up, many people are wondering how past presidents have dealt with crises at home and around the globe.

Allegheny College professor Brian Harward recently published a new book titled “The Presidency in Times of Crisis and Disaster.”

The books looks at how America’s presidents have responded to major tests of their leadership. In addition to President Trump, the book also talk about President Nixon’s resignation, and President George W. Bush’s handling of Hurricane Katrina.

The book is a collection of primary texts, and primary resources that I provide some context for,” Harward said. “It would be presidential memorandum, presidential executive orders, letters, statements to the press.”

Professor Harward is the director of the college’s Center for Political Participation and is an expert in addressing issues of the presidency and congressional responsiveness to presidential actions.