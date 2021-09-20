Allegheny College receives $1.4 Million grant for STEM scholarships

MEADVILLE — Allegheny College has been awarded a grant of over $1,400,294 from the National Science Foundation through the S-STEM (Scholarships in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) program.

The grant will provide scholarships and program support for academic and co-curricular mentoring to 24 low-income students who have shown academic talent.

“We are very grateful for the support of the National Science Foundation through the S-STEM program,” said Allegheny President Hilary L. Link. “This prestigious grant builds on Allegheny College’s nationally recognized, multidisciplinary approach to education and the college’s longstanding commitment to access and affordability for students from a wide range of backgrounds.”

According to the National Science Foundation, the primary goal of the S-STEM program is to enable low-income, talented domestic students to pursue successful careers in promising STEM fields. The program seeks to increase the number of low-income students who graduate and contribute to the American innovation economy with their STEM knowledge.

Students will be selected for the S-STEM Scholar program at Allegheny College based on their interest in STEM fields, academic potential and financial need.

“Underrepresented and low-income students demonstrate the same level of STEM interest as their peers, yet leave those fields at higher rates,” said Ivelitza Garcia, Associate Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry. “The S-STEM program seeks to break down barriers that can erode students’ interest and success in STEM courses, prepare students for academic rigor, and foster personal, academic and professional mentoring relationships.”

As part of the six-year project, the project leaders will study the effectiveness of the S-STEM initiative to address the needs of participating students and share findings with other institutions.

The total cost of the project will be $1,400,294, which will be covered with federal funds through the National Science Foundation grant.

