Allegheny College reports four new positive COVID-19 cases

Allegheny College is reporting four new cases of COVID positive students, students that will have to wait for two weeks for their fall semesters to begin.

The announcement comes as the last group of students return to the campus in anticipation of a return to classes on Monday.

Added to two previous ongoing cases, this makes six active cases out of more than 1500 tests at Allegheny.

Edinboro University is reporting one positive case, as is Penn State Erie

Earlier this month, four students tested positive at Gannon University, but none are listed as currently active.

Mercyhurst University is currently reporting no active cases of COVID-19.