A total of 29 students have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Allegheny College website.

In a letter to the campus community, officials report that the number of students in isolation is 55, and the spread continues to be between friend groups.

“Like many colleges and universities in the U.S., Allegheny College has experienced an increase in COVID-19 cases as we approach the end of the spring semester. The vast majority of our campus community has been vaccinated, and we are relieved those in isolation are resting comfortably with minimal symptoms. Throughout the current academic year, the College’s COVID-19 infection rate has remained well below the state and national average, thanks to the vigilance of our students, faculty and staff and the expertise of our Allegheny College Health Agency. To limit the spread of COVID-19, we are continuing to test the entire campus community every two weeks and have a robust contact tracing system to identify potential cases quickly. In addition, we are recommending that campus community members mask in public spaces while also requiring visitors to campus and spectators at public events to mask indoors. We look forward to a successful conclusion of the academic year as we work to keep the campus community as safe and healthy as possible.” Statement from Allegheny College

The letter went on to say that all employees and students in isolation were resting comfortably and have minimal symptoms.

