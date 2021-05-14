Allegheny College senior honored for mentoring younger students

The efforts by an Allegheny College senior to help younger kids become better students is not going unnoticed in Crawford County.

Osbaldo Meza is graduating this spring after spending all four of his college years working in a mentoring program that helps kids in Meadville’s Middle School.

He has been helpful not only in working with the younger students, but also in creating a virtual version of the mentoring program that can tutor students without direct contact.

An emotional Osbaldo says his time in Meadville will stay with him forever.

“It has been wonderful working with different collaborators and different people from Crawford County and getting to build meaningful relationships that I know are going to last for years to come.” Meza said.

After graduation, Osbaldo will leave the area to work for a consulting firm in Houston, Texas.