Allegheny College showcases renovation of Bentley Hall during rededication ceremony

One of the most historic buildings in our region was rededicated On October 16th while showcasing it’s extensive renovation project.

The project to renovate Allegheny College’s Flagship Building Bentley Hall began in 2018.

The event on October 16th celebrated the renovations to restore the buildings historic features while incorporating modern advancements.

There was even a tour of the building following the ceremony.

Bentley Hall was built in the 1820’s and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

