(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Allegheny College in Meadville is will be honoring an alum and former board member at their commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 13.

The school plans to honor class of 1993 alum Andre M. Perry and former board of trustees member Kim Tillotson Fleming with honorary degrees during the ceremony.

Perry, a Senior Fellow at Brookings Metro and scholar-in-residence at American University, has gained national recognition as a commentator on race, structural inequality and education thanks to published books such as Know Your Price: Valuing Black Lives and Property in Black Cities. Perry has also become a regular commentator on MSNBC.

Fleming, a former Allegheny College trustee and parent, currently serves on the board of multiple boards that includes The

Buhl Foundation, Dollar Bank, the United Way of Southwestern

Pennsylvania, and as President of the Duquesne Club. Fleming’s has also been actively involved with project-related mission trips including multiple Habitat for Humanity trips to Guatemala.

“We are thrilled to honor Dr. Perry and Ms. Fleming for their achievements at this year’s commencement,” Allegheny College President Ron Cole said. “They exemplify the passionate commitment to creative problem solving, civic responsibility, and life-long learning we seek to equip our students with to lead successful and meaningful lives.”