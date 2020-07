Facing a spike in COVID-19 cases, Allegheny County has taken a step back.

The Director of the Allegheny County Health Department called for a one-week closure of bars, restaurants and casinos and the cancellation of all events of more than 25 people.

The order takes effect at 12:01 Friday morning.

The health department also recommends a voluntary stay-at-home protocol for residents of Allegheny County.

Food establishments can still offer take-out and delivery.