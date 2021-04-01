Allegheny Health Network and Highmark donate Personal Protective Equipment to EMS providers

Allegheny Health Network and Highmark Health donated personal protective equipment to local EMS providers on Thursday.

More than 30 local EMS departments received PPE at AHN Saint Vincent hospital Thursday morning.

Many local communities and departments were, at times, short on personal protective equipment when the COVID-19 pandemic began last year.

Erie Fire Department Assistant Chief Leonard Trott says, since then, things have improved.

However, he says it never hurts to be prepared.

“I don’t believe the need is as great, but it’s still there. You never know, they keep talking about the variants and everything, so I guess you never know. Our business is to be ready for whatever.” Trott said.