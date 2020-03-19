Allegheny Health Network announces all patient visitation suspended at affiliated facilities due to COVID-19 pandemic

As part of the ongoing efforts to help prevent the spread of illness in the community from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Allegheny Health Network announced that all patient visitation at the affiliated hospitals, outpatient clinics and ambulatory surgery centers are suspended until further notice.
This went into effect at 7:00p.m. Thursday evening.
According to a news release from the Allegheny Health Network, there are four exceptions to the hospital no visitation rule. Patients in these areas or circumstances are allowed two visitors at a time:
- Labor and Delivery
- Neonatal Intensive Care Units
- Pediatrics
- End of Life Care
Visitors to these areas will be screened before entering the facility and asked:
- Have you traveled domestically or internationally in the last 14 days?
- Do you have a cough or fever?
Saint Vincent Hospital has also made the following changes to protect its parents, staff and community:
- Qualified visitors are still required to enter the hospital at the main entrance or emergency department entrances. They will also be asked a series of questions.
- The hospital has closed its rehab entrance, which is located between 24th and 25th on Sassafras St.
- Many non-clinical staff members are working from home.
- Primary care and specialty physicians are moving towards virtual visits and phone calls in cases where a face to face visit is not necessary.
- Patients are encouraged to use AHN MyChart or encouraged to sign up for it. They can easily schedule a Virtual Visit.
- Saint Vincent is also rescheduling non-emergent imaging procedures.
- Saint Vincent started postponing elective surgeries, beginning on Wednesday.