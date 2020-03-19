Allegheny Health Network announces all patient visitation suspended at affiliated facilities due to COVID-19 pandemic

As part of the ongoing efforts to help prevent the spread of illness in the community from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Allegheny Health Network announced that all patient visitation at the affiliated hospitals, outpatient clinics and ambulatory surgery centers are suspended until further notice.

This went into effect at 7:00p.m. Thursday evening.

According to a news release from the Allegheny Health Network, there are four exceptions to the hospital no visitation rule. Patients in these areas or circumstances are allowed two visitors at a time:

Labor and Delivery

Neonatal Intensive Care Units

Pediatrics

End of Life Care

Visitors to these areas will be screened before entering the facility and asked:

Have you traveled domestically or internationally in the last 14 days?

Do you have a cough or fever?

Saint Vincent Hospital has also made the following changes to protect its parents, staff and community: