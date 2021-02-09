Allegheny Health Network announces change in policy for visitations

People have felt the effects of the pandemic, especially when trying to see loved ones in hospitals.

Allegheny Health Network announced a change in policy for visitations where people can now visit patients only if they are in or out patient stays.

Allegheny Health Network announced a new change to their hospital visitation policy.

“Now effective immediately now we can have one visitor at a time to come to the hospital during visiting hours which are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.” said Jason Roeback, Chief Operating Officer at AHN Saint Vincent Hospital.

Many people can visit during the hours, but only one at a time per visit.

“You can stay all day and then when you leave, another visitor can come in,” said Roeback.

There are however some expectations to this policy.

“If the patient is a COVID patient we do not allow visitation for a COVID patient unless the patient is determined as end of life, then we allow a visitor for that COVID patient,” said Roeback.

Saint Vincent Hospital is one of many Allegheny Network Hospitals where people can now come and visit family and loved ones.

It’s a move designed to ease the stress on both patients and family.

“I am so glad that whether they are getting the chance to be there for their loved ones end or they are able to be there for this process to help them along in jumping for joy for that,” said Joanna Gliknson, North East Resident.

To learn more about the instructions for the AHN visitation policy, click here.