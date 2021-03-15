Allegheny Health Network celebrates new occupational health center in the Yorktown Center

A new healthcare center in Millcreek is opening it’s doors.

Allegheny Health Network is celebrating a new occupational health center located in the Yorktown Center in Millcreek.

The facility will specialize in workers compensation injuries, medical screening, and medical surveillance exams.

AHN St. Vincent health officials told us that the new space will allow for more parking and better community access.

“We have brand new equipment for imaging for testing that’s necessary for certain occupations and out excellent provider team,” said Dr. Chris Clark, President of AHN St. Vincent.