Allegheny Health Network Saint Vincent to hold Festival of Trees

The annual AHN Saint Vincent Festival of Trees will look a lot different this year.

The event will be a drive-thru light experience and will take place at the Fairview Business Park.

We went over to the park for more details on what you can expect if you are planning on heading out to this Winter wonderland.

We spoke to Santa earlier and he told us that the bright lights and trees will soon be illuminating the park here at the Festival of Trees.

Tonight the Allegheny Health Network is making sure that thousands of these lights will shine bright once the event starts on Friday.

The 36th annual Festival of Trees will have a magical socially distanced twist. There will be a light drive-thru experience held on Klier Road with two miles of vibrant lights.

This year there will be a gallery of trees which will be a virtual experience for those that want to stay cozy in their own homes.

The community will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite Etree and the winner will be announced on Monday November 30th.

Families will also be able to see Santa Claus themselves from their cars as a safety precaution.

Some of Santa’s team will also be in attendance as reindeer will be featured daily from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The most magical part is that all of the funding from the event will help Saint Vincent Hospital, The Children’s Miracle Network and Health Food Center for local patients in need of nutrition.

The drive-thru experience begins this Friday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.