Allegheny Health Network to receive over $583k to support pregnant women in recovery

On Tuesday, Governor Wolf announced the recipients of more than $12 million in federal grant funding for services designed to help individuals in recovery from substance use disorder (SUD).

“This grant funding is critically important for courageous individuals who have completed SUD treatment and need support to successfully sustain their recovery,” said Gov. Wolf. “These grantees are providing necessary services to deserving Pennsylvanians and ultimately a chance to lead healthy, fulfilled lives. I look forward to seeing the positive impact this funding has on individuals and communities across the commonwealth.”

While other counties will use their portion of the funds for employment and community recovery resources, the Allegheny Health Network in Erie County will receive $583,153 for pregnancy support services and referrals for outpatient treatment.

“Getting through recovery can be difficult enough, but for pregnant or postpartum women, the added health and financial challenges can be overwhelming,” said state Representative Pat Harkins, D-Erie. “Securing this funding will provide these Erie residents the added support and outpatient treatment they need to make a healthy return to productive lives.”

The $12 million grant is part of a larger $55 million in federal money awarded to Pennsylvania through the SAMHSA Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant Program COVID-19 Supplemental Awards.

Fellow state Representative Bob Merski, D-Erie, said this funding will affect a lot of families in a positive way.

“After inpatient recovery treatment ends, expectant or postpartum moms need ongoing support to make a successful transition to the community,” Merski said. “The funding announced today will help ensure services are in place to help them navigate the health-related, logistical and financial issues that may arise as they embrace the responsibilities of parenthood.”

Other counties using the funds for pregnancy support services include Allegheny, Butler, Beaver and Fayette. For more information about the grant, click HERE.

