Allegheny National Forest ATV Trails to temporarily close for construction

Allegheny National Forest ATV Trails will close temporarily for construction.

The Forest Service has announced that improvements will be made to the Marienville and Timberline All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Trails.

The Marienville ATV Trail will be closed for improvements to a segment of the one-way trail from 8 a.m., Monday, August 31 through 4 p.m., Friday, September 4. The trail will be open for the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The Timberline ATV Trail’s improvements will begin at the Pigs Ear Trailhead on Tuesday, September 8, and will continue through mid-October.

The Pigs Ear Trailhead will remain open and a detour will be in place for all ATV traffic entering the Timberline ATV Trail from the Trailhead or from the Marienville ATV Trail. The detour will follow the Pigs Ear Road north from the Trailhead to Forest Road 580, and then east on Forest Road 580 to connect with the Timberline Trail (see attached maps).

Pigs Ear Road is a township road, open to two-way public motor vehicle traffic. Both motor vehicles and ATVs will need to proceed slowly and cautiously.

Forest Road 580 is a gated and closed Forest Service road with occasional administrative traffic.

The trail project will employ a Student Conservation Association Leader Crew working on the Allegheny National Forest from late August through late October.

The crew will be working alongside Forest Service staff to install paver blocks on segments of the Marienville and Timberline ATV Trails that are prone to erosion due to grade and wheel action due to acceleration. The pavers will stabilize the trail segments and deter sedimentation deposits in nearby the Warner Run stream and Spring Creek.