Allegheny National Forest to open select ATV trails for winter use on January 19th

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service announced that Allegheny National Forest will open the Marienville, Timberline, and Rocky Gap-Grunder Loop all-terrain vehicle and off-highway motorcycle trails.

These trails will open at 8 a.m. on Wednesday January 19th.

At this time the Willow Creek, Penoke, and Rocky Gap-Elkhorn Loop Trails will remain closed.

Permits will be required to ride the forest’s ATV/OHM trails.

Permits will be valid through the end of each calendar year.

You can find more information on how to get permits on the Forest website.

The winter trail conditions are more challenging and riders are encouraged to consider their skill level when evaluating the use of any trails.

Trails may include ice or heavy snow of about twelve inches or more in certain segments as trails are not groomed.

Riders are cautioned to adjust their use to these variable winter conditions.

Until temperatures or trail conditions are no longer supporting the winter use, trails will remain open.

The forest service staff will continue to monitor ATV/OHM trail conditions and will consider sustained warming temperatures, evidence of damage to trail surface, or unsafe icing conditions when deciding to close the trails for winter use.

“We are excited to be able to open these trails so early in the winter season for riding and are hopeful that weather conditions will allow us to keep trails open for some time,” said Justin Woldt, Recreation Staff Member.

Riders are encouraged to practice outdoor ethics so that everyone can continue to enjoy the trails for generations to come.

Riders may encounter vehicles, groomers, snowshoers, skiers, or hikers at any time on these multiple use trails.

For more information about recreational activities on the Allegheny National Forest go to Allegheny National Forest – Recreation (usda.gov).