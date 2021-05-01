Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education of Erie celebrates the 27th Annual Jeremy Grant Motorcycle Awareness Run

The Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education of Erie gathered to celebrate the 27th Annual Jeremy Grant Motorcycle Awareness Run.

The awareness’s have been in honor of Jeremy Grant who tragically lost his life during a motorcycle awareness ride one year.

All the more reason the bikers want to raise the awareness of how important it is when riding a motorcycle.

Dozens of motorcyclists rode down to the Soldiers and Sailors Home in Erie to talk about the importance of motorcycle awareness.

“It’s the time of the year motorcycle is going to be on the road. Pay attention. You gotta look twice to save a life,” said Rick Schoner. Member of ABATE.

“We do this to promote awareness and to let motorcyclists know that hey it’s not winter no more. There are bikes out on the road,” said Marty Buterbaugh, President of ABATE.

May marks the motorcycle awareness.