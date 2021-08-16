Almost $500k in Gaming Revenue Authority investments making an impact in Erie County

In the last year, the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority (ECGRA) announced their three investments form 2021 awarded $462,110.12 in grants to local communities across Erie County through their Renaissance Block Program.

The Community and Neighborhood investment program was designed to help improve Erie County neighborhoods through a block-by-block strategy that targets aging or neglected areas, where neighbors are organized and willing to work together to combat blight.

“The blight housing crisis is a real issue that affects a number of Erie homes and communities,” said Dr. Perry Wood, executive director of the ECGRA. “These grants will help to mitigate this reoccurring issue, bring life back into these areas, and ECGRA is committed to investing money into our Erie neighborhoods for the benefit of the community as a whole.”

The Multi-Municipal Collaboration Grants support functional cooperation among Erie County’s 38 municipalities and provide opportunities for economic growth and vibrancy in the community.

“With these funds we will really be able to keep the community progressing at a very high speed,” said Mayor David Mitchell of Corry. “Corry would like to thank ECGRA for supporting this grant and our endeavors as we move forward.”

The Community Assets – Parks, Fields, & Trails grant program is an investment to help encourage healthy lifestyles, move towards equitable distribution of park opportunities, and even attract athletic competitions to enhance local tourism.

Additionally, the Gaming Authority hopes an investment in parks can help rejuvenate neighborhoods and Main Streets throughout Erie County.

“These funds awarded will be used to build the first phase of trails on the northern portion of the 80-acre Goodell Property, which will allow the public to fully explore this beautiful piece of land,” said Amber Wellington, executive director of Goodell Gardens & Homestead. “ECGRA continually recognizes Goodell Gardens’ importance as an asset in the Edinboro community and region beyond, and we’re deeply grateful for their support. ECGRA works at Goodell Gardens!”

