Altered State Distillery hosting curling league in downtown Erie

Curling is back in Erie this winter.

Altered State Distillery hosting a curling league this season.

Only 10 teams are allowed to help with social distancing and masks are required.

Teams of four will be playing once a week on an iceless curling mat and heated outdoor patio. The owners are also taking precautions to keep teams safe.

“We are also disinfecting the handles between each game and color-coding the handles to prevent cross contamination. We’re trying to be as safe as we possibly can and still allow people to have a good time.” said Heather Maus.

Curling is happening on Tuesday nights at the distillery.

Each week, they are also hosting a different local food truck vendor to provide food to players and spectators. For the first night, Curry Point had the honors.