Altered State Distillery hosts their grand opening Saturday

Today was the grand opening for Altered State Distillery.

The idea of Altered State Distillery hatched from a conversation between two long-time friends and Erie natives; Aaron, a world-traveling musician and jack-of-all-trades and Gavin, a businessman.

While Aaron has enjoyed commercial success in both brewing and the culinary arts, Gavin has had multiple creative triumphs at the tap. Ingrained with the desire to challenge themselves and each other, a business was born with a song and a dream.

“We brought in a great band from New York, The Probables, it’s been a great two weeks, we also wanted to support Small Business Saturday.” said Aaron Hetz.

The location of the distillery is at 1535 West 8th Street in the new Greengarden Plaza