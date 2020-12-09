Altered State Distillery hosts winter curling league

Curling is back in Erie this winter! Altered State Distillery is hosting a curling league this season.

Only ten teams are allowed each night to help with social distancing, and masks are required.

Teams of four will be playing once a week on an iceless curling mat and heated outdoor patio on Tuesday and Wednesday night at the distillery. The owners are also taking precautions to keep teams safe.

“We are also disinfecting the handles between each game, and color coding the handles to prevent cross contamination, ” says Heather Maus, owner of Altered State Distillery.

Each week, they’re also hosting a different local food truck vendor to provide food to players and spectators. This week, Curry Point has the honors.