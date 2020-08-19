Altered State Distillery nominated in USA Today’s 10 Best new craft distilleries

One local distillery is getting national recognition.

USA Today recently nominated Altered State Distillery as one of its ten best new craft distilleries.

Altered State is just one of 20 distilleries across the country to be nominated. They opened their doors in November and create six different whiskeys, and award winning vodka and gin.

The co-owner says that it’s encouraging to be recognized especially during these difficult times.

“I think right now, we need a lot of positivity especially in the world of spirits and bars and restaurants. It has definitely been a challenge, but we are making it work and making things move forward and everybody else is trying to do the same.” said Aaron Hetz.

For more information on how to vote for Altered State, you can do so by clicking here.